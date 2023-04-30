Fair Warning Guitarist Helge Engelke Dead At 61

Fair Warning have shared the tragic news that guitarist Helge Engelke died late last week due to complications from treatment for a newly discovered colon tumor. He was 61.
The band shared, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to inform you that our dear friend and guitarist, Helge Engelke, has passed away unexpectedly yesterday, on April 28, 2023. He died in hospital after complications occurred with a colon tumor which only had been discovered two days before.
"Speaking for all of us, this is a tremendous loss, both as a friend and colleague, as well as a gifted artist, always full of great new ideas and concepts. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and love go out his beloved wife Olatz and daughter Maialen.
"May God bless Helge's soul."
