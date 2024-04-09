British Punk Legends UK Subs To Deliver Their Last Will And Testament

(Glass Onyon) 48 years. 23 studio albums + 17 live albums (from A-Z and beyond), thousands of live performances, countless band members and one legacy that will undoubtedly outlive us all. UK Subs have seen it all, done it all, and conquered all, becoming one of the most well-respected, most loved bands to come out of the original '77 punk rock movement.

Recently, the band announced that their 2022 studio album Reverse Engineering would be their last and the 2023 tour in support of the album would be their final tour. That historic occasion concluded in the most epic way imaginable with 5 consecutive sold out shows at London's epicenter for the punk rock revolution 100 Club.

Thankfully, this superb finale was captured on both video and audio and is set to be released as a multimedia CD/DVD set on May 3 as The Last Will And Testament Of UK Subs! Still fronted by incendiary frontman Charlie Harper along with longtime bassist Alvin Gibbs and newer members Steve Straughan and Stefan Häublein, the band offers thrilling, energetic performances of all their classic songs from "Warhead" to "Riot" to "Stranglehold" and lots more! Disbelievers who doubt the band can still throw fire from the stage can check out the version of "Riot" from the set, which has been released to all streaming services today!

