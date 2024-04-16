Left to Suffer Announce New Album With 'Forever' Visualizer

(Cosa Nostra) Left to Suffer have announced their forthcoming new album, 'Leap of Death' out on Friday, August 16. In celebration of the news, the band shared a new track "Forever" featuring Alejandro Aranda and the official visualizer, along with a new side-scroller game dovetailing with the 'Leap of Death' album artwork.
Speaking on today's news, the band commented: "Left to Suffer has taken many sonic gambles when it comes to creating music that describes us as a band. Trial and error, riff after riff, has only led us to molding a sound that is completely ours. Forever, is the culmination of years of risk-taking. Mixed with Alejandro Aranda's supreme talent, this song is a whirlwind of twists and turns and emotions, lined with simplicity but also tasteful in its journey across genres. This is the most risk we have taken, yet this is the most honest version of Left to Suffer you've ever received."
Prior to today, the band released their banger "Lost In The Dark" featuring Marc Zelli of Paleface Swiss which has already clocked up a staggering 1.5 million streams on Spotify alone with 169k views and counting on YouTube.
Left To Suffer's Tour Trailer Hit By Drunk Driver
Left to Suffer Unleash 'Consistent Suffering' Video
Left to Suffer Deliver New EP and Release 'Rest Your Head' Visualizer
Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol- Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour- more
Dance Gavin Dance Part Ways With Frontman Tilian Pearson- Prong Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' In New Video- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol
Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour
Converge Postpone Tour Following Kurt Ballou Hospitalization
Underoath Announce The 20th Anniversary Tour
Chevelle Reveal 2024 Summer Tour Plans
Boys Like Girls Recruit Grayscale For 2024 Headline Tour
Jinjer Preview Live In Los Angeles With 'Pisces' Video
Frank Turner To Attempt The World Record For Most Shows Played In Different Cities In 24 Hours