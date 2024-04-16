Left to Suffer Announce New Album With 'Forever' Visualizer

(Cosa Nostra) Left to Suffer have announced their forthcoming new album, 'Leap of Death' out on Friday, August 16. In celebration of the news, the band shared a new track "Forever" featuring Alejandro Aranda and the official visualizer, along with a new side-scroller game dovetailing with the 'Leap of Death' album artwork.

Speaking on today's news, the band commented: "Left to Suffer has taken many sonic gambles when it comes to creating music that describes us as a band. Trial and error, riff after riff, has only led us to molding a sound that is completely ours. Forever, is the culmination of years of risk-taking. Mixed with Alejandro Aranda's supreme talent, this song is a whirlwind of twists and turns and emotions, lined with simplicity but also tasteful in its journey across genres. This is the most risk we have taken, yet this is the most honest version of Left to Suffer you've ever received."

Prior to today, the band released their banger "Lost In The Dark" featuring Marc Zelli of Paleface Swiss which has already clocked up a staggering 1.5 million streams on Spotify alone with 169k views and counting on YouTube.

