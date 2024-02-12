Left To Suffer's Tour Trailer Hit By Drunk Driver

Social media capture Social media capture

Left To Suffer were forced to miss two shows of their current tour with Gideon, No Cure and Fox Lake after a drunk driver struck the band's tour trailer this past weekend.

Frontman Tyler Barber tweeted on Saturday (February 10), ""Woke up for about 20 minutes this morning and watched as a drunk driver swerved across 3 lanes of traffic and flipped our trailer. I am a little shaken up mentally and emotionally but we are all physically fine thankfully. PLEASE CALL SOMEONE, AND DO NOT F***ING DRINK AND DRIVE."

They followed up on Sunday with, "Dallas Unfortunately, we will not be able to make it to perform the show at Trees in Dallas, TX tonight. We've exercised every option to get the van fixed today, but the exact part we need will not be available to get until tomorrow. Thank you all for your understanding. We will be back on the road by tomorrow and plan on rejoining and performing again with Gideon, Fox Lake, and No Cure in El Paso, TX on Tuesday!"

Related Stories

Left to Suffer Unleash 'Consistent Suffering' Video

Left to Suffer Deliver New EP and Release 'Rest Your Head' Visualizer

News > Left To Suffer