Left to Suffer Unleash 'Consistent Suffering' Video

07-18-2023

Left to Suffer Album art
Album art

(Cosa Nostra) Left to Suffer have today dropped their new music video for "Consistent Suffering". The track is off the band's latest album 'Feral', available now on all streaming platforms.

When asked about "Consistent Suffering", the band commented: "When we started Left to Suffer we wanted to be the heaviest, slammiest band ever. With time we formed the want for melody and choruses. With "Consistent Suffering" we feel as if this song has everything we have to offer packed into one three and half minute LTS onslaught."

Prior to today, the band released visuals for "Primitive Urge" featuring Joe Badolato from Fit For An Autopsy, "Disappoint Me", and "Artificial Anatomy" with the inimitable Kim Dracula which altogether has amassed 3.5 million streams on Spotify and over 950,000 views on YouTube. Watch the music video for "Consistent Suffering" below:

