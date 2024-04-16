Singled Out: Eric Knight's Out Of This World

Former Disciples of Babylon vocalist Eric Knight has forged out on his own and has recently released his brand new single 'Out of This World' and to celebrate we have asked Eric Knight himself to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'Out of This World' definitely came from a very isolated space of going through the pandemic, but even more so the isolation that I was dealing with on a personal level. I live a very kind of isolated nomadic type of life and I think I've always had to a certain extent. I like for the most part being to myself for long periods of time, although I do love the company of my family and friends and being around other people too of course. Too much of one thing is not healthy I think for anyone, myself included. You know we all go through highs and lows, ebb and flow etc. There are times where there would be this desperation of just wanting to get away from it all and just be and that's where the concept or storyline of the song came to be. The whole idea of being abducted by aliens and being taken to a faraway part of the universe had many deep meanings to me both metaphorically and literally speaking that I thought would make a great idea for the lyrics.

I suffer from depression like a lot of people in the world. And there are times where something hits me, a thought or anything could just trigger it and it takes me down a rabbit hole, usually for an extended period of time. When I was writing this song, I felt so isolated and alone and it dawned on me what if I did disappear and go on another unexpected journey and get away from everything, would I feel any different, would I feel better or worse, and that's where the concept and dialogue started in my mind for the concept of sending out signals to alien life and communicate to be abducted and taken. I know it sounds crazy but that was my thought process. Plus I've always been a BIG believer that there is other life out there, how could there not be. There are a lot of theories of why there have been sightings and why they are here among us to try and keep us from destroying our planet and the universe. I think seeing things from their perspective would be amazing and really enlighten all of us. I think they're here to make us see the error of our ways and treatment of each other as just human beings. So there's a lot behind this song.

My hope and goal with this song is to not only offer solace to those who resonate with its message but also to spark a larger conversation about mental health and the importance of reaching out to those in need. It is my belief that through awareness and understanding, we can create a more compassionate and supportive world for all.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Eric here

