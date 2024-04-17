Banks Arcade Deliver 'Self Help' With New Video

Banks Arcade have share a music video for their new single "Self Help". Atom Splitter sent over the following details: Following on from their earlier 2024 EP, DEATH 2, Banks Arcade once again rewrite their own destiny with "Self Help" through nuanced instrumentation, hazy electronic hues and chest-thumping choruses amplifying vocalist Joshua O'Connell's beseeching delivery. "Self Help" also finds Banks Arcade channeling their heavier tendencies into potent modern alternative rock, armed with a poignant lyrical message at its core.

Accompanied today by a brand new music video, "Self Help" kickstarts yet another engaging chapter for Banks Arcade, showcasing the group's ever-growing multi-faceted appeal.

Banks Arcade shares, "'Self Help' was inspired by a tough time surrounded in a lot of doubt and I imagined having a phone call with myself in 30 years to talk about how all this ends. The song is an honest and vulnerable conversation with the self and it finds resolve in forgetting about outcomes and pursuing what you are called to do regardless of where it ends up."

Recently flexing their creative muscles via DEATH 2, the music doesn't merely build on the group's previously-established trademark sound; rather, it catapulted Banks Arcade's heady blend of hard rock, electronic and metal into an entirely new sonic stratosphere, while also expressing the darkest and heaviest side of the quartet to date.

A band who always wanted to make history, Banks Arcade bring passion and potent execution to their myriad of influences and creative ideas. Formed over a shared love of music with a razor-sharp avant-garde aesthetic, Banks Arcade have always teetered on modernity; a fact displayed firmly on their 2018 debut EP Endnote, its 2020 follow up Fever Dreams, and the group's head-turning singles Roses and Drown, both of which have gone on to amass well over 2 million individual streams.

Releasing their full-length Future Lovers in 2022, Banks Arcade cemented their future-facing trademark style while also turning heads courtesy of their emphatic soundscapes, searing metal and hip hop additions.

Fresh off the back of releasing DEATH 2 in February, Banks Arcade also supported metalcore titans Northlane nationally alongside ERRA and Landmvrks that same month. And after two years of non-stop touring, Banks Arcade will also hit the road in New Zealand and Australia with a brand new live show this May, with the Death 2 A Muse Tour set to compile the band's best work to date.

For Banks Arcade in 2024, DEATH 2 was only the beginning.

