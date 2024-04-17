Billy Morrison To Debut 'The Morrison Project' Track By Track Special Today On Ozzy's Boneyard

(SRO) Ahead of the release of his third solo album THE MORRISON PROJECT this Friday (April 19), BILLY MORRISON today (April 17, at 2pm ET / 5pm PT) debuts THE MORRISON PROJECT - TRACK BY TRACK ALBUM SPECIAL on SiriusXM/SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard Channel 38.

Hear the stories behind the songs as MORRISON and his special guests OZZY OSBOURNE, STEVE STEVENS, and JOHN5 take listeners track-by-track through BILLY's star-studded album in front of fans at SiriusXM L.A.

Hosted by Tommy London, the special will be rebroadcast multiple times (4/18, 8am ET; 4/19, 3pm ET; 4/20, 9pm ET; 4/21, 8pm ET; and 4/22, 9am ET) or listen to it anytime in the SiriusXM App (search "Morrison Project").

Amid all this excitement, the album's current single and video, "Crack Cocaine," is quickly ascending the radio chart, moving up eight places to #20 on this week's Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

This seismic collaboration features OZZY OSBOURNE on lead vocals STEVE STEVENS on guitar and was co-written by MORRISON, OSBOURNE, and STEVENS who all appear in the video with PARIS JACKSON playing the glamorous/romantic interest, with cameos from visual artist RISK and actor JEFF HILLIARD.

"Crack Cocaine" is the second single/video from THE MORRISON PROJECT and follows the single/video "Drowning."

For THE MORRISON PROJECT-his third solo album and first since 2015-he has assembled an electrifying 12 songs including guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John5, and more. See the track listing below.

THE MORRISON PROJECT was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album-recorded in Los Angeles at various studios-were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests. Read the album announcement HERE.

How did THE MORRISON PROJECT come together? "I truly believe that making music without any preconceptions or goals yields the most creative and enjoyable results. And that is exactly how this record came to life. Making music with Erik (Eldenius) and Jeordie (White) during Covid, and mixing different musical styles started my journey towards this collection of songs that ended up featuring a lot of my friends."

