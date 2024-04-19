.

Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New Stars 'Damned To Dream' With New Group Hillhaven

(AS) Current and former members of Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New have formed a brand new band called Hillhaven. Today, they have shared the video for the new single "Damned to Dream."

The lineup is comprised of Chris Kelly (ex-INK, ex-Galactic Empire, and who is rumored to play for Babymetal's band) on vocals, as well as From Ashes to New's Maty Madiro on drums; Ice Nine Kills' Ricky Armellino on guitars; From Ashes to New's Jimmy Bennett on guitars; and bassist Jaime GoWell.

"Hillhaven is two-and-a-half year's life experience, distilled into a single body of work and bolstered by four monster-level players," Kelly says. "We've all been in this business for a long time and releasing something new, outside of what we're all typically known for, is both exciting and nerve-racking. A lot of thought has gone into planning this year of releases and, in my opinion, 'Damned to Dream' is the best way to kick it off. It's loud, it's real, it's energetic, it's the perfect taste of what's to come and we're all really looking forward to seeing how listeners respond to it."

"Damned to Dream" is just the beginning. There is plenty more coming from Hillhaven this year, so get to know 'em now. And stay tuned for the next transmission.

