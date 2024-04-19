.

Jann Klose Announces Cover Of Jeff Buckley's 'Song to the Sire'

(Glass Onyon) Award winning singer, songwriter and podcaster Jann Klose is releasing new music this season. His cover of Tim Buckley's legendary "Song to the Siren" will be released Friday, May 3, 2024 via KMG Distribution/The Royalty Network. The song has been a staple of Klose's live show for the better part of a decade since featuring as the voice of Tim Buckley in the Focus World/Tribeca feature film "Greetings From Tim Buckley" starring Penn Badgley as Jeff Buckley.

Larry Beckett, the song's lyricist will be the guest on Episode 111 of Jann's podcast "Making Sound with Jann Klose" to air on release day of the song, May 3rd. Larry was Tim Buckley's lyricist on many of the album's Tim released during his short lifetime. Larry and Jann have collaborated as well, co-writing the song "After The Last" which appears on Klose's 2018 album "In Tandem" (Gallo/Sheer).

Says Larry, "The song encompasses past, present, and future, and is much deeper than I knew when I wrote it. Jann, your long held notes and soaring finish make this a fine addition to the song's covers! Composing and performing with you was a pleasure that I look forward to repeating."

Video Premiere: Jann Klose's 'Sugar My'

