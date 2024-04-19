Jann Klose Announces Cover Of Jeff Buckley's 'Song to the Sire'

(Glass Onyon) Award winning singer, songwriter and podcaster Jann Klose is releasing new music this season. His cover of Tim Buckley's legendary "Song to the Siren" will be released Friday, May 3, 2024 via KMG Distribution/The Royalty Network. The song has been a staple of Klose's live show for the better part of a decade since featuring as the voice of Tim Buckley in the Focus World/Tribeca feature film "Greetings From Tim Buckley" starring Penn Badgley as Jeff Buckley.
Larry Beckett, the song's lyricist will be the guest on Episode 111 of Jann's podcast "Making Sound with Jann Klose" to air on release day of the song, May 3rd. Larry was Tim Buckley's lyricist on many of the album's Tim released during his short lifetime. Larry and Jann have collaborated as well, co-writing the song "After The Last" which appears on Klose's 2018 album "In Tandem" (Gallo/Sheer).
Says Larry, "The song encompasses past, present, and future, and is much deeper than I knew when I wrote it. Jann, your long held notes and soaring finish make this a fine addition to the song's covers! Composing and performing with you was a pleasure that I look forward to repeating."
Video Premiere: Jann Klose's 'Sugar My'
Staind Get Animated For 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy Video- Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Dickey Betts- Pearl Jam- more
The Allman Brothers Band Legend Dickey Betts Dead At 80- Watch The Beach Boys Official Documentary Trailer- more
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Def Leppard Celebrating Record Store Day With Double Silver Vinyl
Lacuna Coil Team With Ash Costello For 'In The Mean Time'
Telsa Releasing 'Real to Reel Vol I' For Record Store Day
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Count Manfredi Della Gherardesca Ahead Of Auction
Staind Get Animated For 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy Video
Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Dickey Betts
Kings of Leon Have 'Nothing To Do' With New Video
Pearl Jam Deliver New Album 'Dark Matter'