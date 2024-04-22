Loveless Deliver 'I Love It When I Rains' Video and Announce North American Tour

Alternative rock duo Loveless have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "I Love It When It Rains", and have announced that they will be hitting the road for a North American headline tour this fall that will feature support from Beauty School Dropout and Julia Wolf.

Julian Comeau said of the new song, "I'm so thrilled to finally unveil our new single, 'I Love It When It Rains'. When we first got together with Andrew Goldstein, I knew immediately we were onto something magical. That iconic riff, the huge melodies, everything came together so quickly and effortlessly. The words came out of me easier than breathing, telling a story about wanting to be there for someone through every hurdle, even if it might break you, and that sometimes to get through, we have to go together.

"It's about accepting that we all go through so much, so what's another breakdown if it means the person you love will be okay on the other side. I wrote this song when my mother was sick and fighting hard, she had been released from and suddenly re-admitted to the hospital the day we had the session. I was terrified, I didn't know what would happen next, but I knew I was going to be there for her no matter what. She is my biggest supporter and championed me through so much, and ultimately I'm just so grateful that I get to share this song with her. I hope this track finds the people who need to hear it most, I hope it empowers you and helps you realize your trauma and your pain does not define you, but how you fight through it certainly can."

Their North American tour will be kicking off on September 13th in Las Vegas, the month and a half long run features stops in Dallas, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Portland, Los Angeles, and more.

