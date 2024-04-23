Brooklyn Bowl Hosts Benefit for Bad Brains' Frontman Paul 'HR' Hudson

(Shore Fire Media) On Sunday, April 28th, the Brooklyn Bowl will host an All Star Benefit for Paul "HR" Hudson, the legendary singer and frontman of Bad Brains, to raise money to help fight SUNCT syndrome.

HR, the legendary singer and frontman of Bad Brains, who has inspired countless fans and musicians across generations, needs the help of his community. At 68, the genre bending iconic legend, whose ferocious stage charisma defined the Hardcore music sound with a groundbreaking blend of Punk, Reggae, Heavy Metal, and Funk is in severe pain. Since 2014 HR has been suffering from SUNCT, a rare debilitating and career threatening condition, causing constant stabbing headaches and requiring major brain surgery to reduce the pain. After having to cancel tours and living with devastating waves of crippling pain, HR needs financial support.

Creative event producers Kentyah Fraser and Norwood Fisher have organized a jaw dropping lineup of heavyweights including members of Bad Brains, Fishbone, Living Colour (collectively dubbed Living Fish Brains)-and a special soundsystem sets by Subatomic Sound System ft Screechy plus legendary NY DJ, visual artist and educator Paul D. Miller aka DJ Spooky.

100% of the proceeds will go to HR for ongoing medical treatment. More special and surprise guests will be added soon! HR (which stands for Human Rights) recently told Rolling Stone, "I don't want anyone to give up on me."

The event on April 28th will start at 8:00 PM with doors opening at 6:00 PM.

You can buy tickets here. For those who cannot attend, you can support HR through the gofundme here.

