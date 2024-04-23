Brooklyn Bowl Hosts Benefit for Bad Brains' Frontman Paul 'HR' Hudson

(Shore Fire Media) On Sunday, April 28th, the Brooklyn Bowl will host an All Star Benefit for Paul "HR" Hudson, the legendary singer and frontman of Bad Brains, to raise money to help fight SUNCT syndrome.
HR, the legendary singer and frontman of Bad Brains, who has inspired countless fans and musicians across generations, needs the help of his community. At 68, the genre bending iconic legend, whose ferocious stage charisma defined the Hardcore music sound with a groundbreaking blend of Punk, Reggae, Heavy Metal, and Funk is in severe pain. Since 2014 HR has been suffering from SUNCT, a rare debilitating and career threatening condition, causing constant stabbing headaches and requiring major brain surgery to reduce the pain. After having to cancel tours and living with devastating waves of crippling pain, HR needs financial support.
Creative event producers Kentyah Fraser and Norwood Fisher have organized a jaw dropping lineup of heavyweights including members of Bad Brains, Fishbone, Living Colour (collectively dubbed Living Fish Brains)-and a special soundsystem sets by Subatomic Sound System ft Screechy plus legendary NY DJ, visual artist and educator Paul D. Miller aka DJ Spooky.
100% of the proceeds will go to HR for ongoing medical treatment. More special and surprise guests will be added soon! HR (which stands for Human Rights) recently told Rolling Stone, "I don't want anyone to give up on me."
The event on April 28th will start at 8:00 PM with doors opening at 6:00 PM.
You can buy tickets here. For those who cannot attend, you can support HR through the gofundme here.
Contracult Collective Cover Bad Brains Classic 'Sacred Love'
Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic
Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame- Beatles Legend John Lennon's Lost Help! Guitar Discovered After 50 Years- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024- Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour- more
HARDY Announce His First Stadium Concert- Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr Lead Born & Raised Festival Lineup- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame
Beatles Legend John Lennon's Lost Help! Guitar Discovered After 50 Years
Paul McCartney & Wings: One Hand Clapping 1974 Live Studio Sessions Available For The First Time
Crossbone Skully Celebrate Full Moon With 'I Am The Wolf' Video Premiere
Saxon Share 'Witches Of Salem' Lyric Video
The Hope Conspiracy Unleash 'The West Is Dead' Video
Brooklyn Bowl Hosts Benefit for Bad Brains' Frontman Paul 'HR' Hudson
Singled Out: Rebecca Karpen's 23