Reunited Say Anything Share New Song and Reveal Album Details

Say Anything are back and have shared a brand new single called "Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)", they also revealed some details about their forthcoming album.

In the past few months, beloved rock band Say Anything reunited, returned to the stage and released their first batch of new songs together as a band since 2019's would-be swansong, Oliver Appropriate. "Psyche!" and "Are You (In) There?" saw the band reinvigorated, with a new sense of unity and purpose. Today, the band are thrilled to share a new song, the bombastic "Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)," and reveal the track listing and title for their upcoming album, ...Is Committed.

The new album sees the group's architect and frontman Max Bemis reuniting with producer Brad Wood (Sunny Day Real Estate, Mewithoutyou), who previously produced the band's seminal double album ...In Defense of the Genre.

Speaking on the inspiration for the new song, Bemis says "'Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)' is named (with the brevity of an early Minus the Bear track) after my affinity for Sufjan Steven's titular album about HIS Mommy issues. I adore my mom to death and grew up both sparring and worshiping her, enmeshing myself in both her emotional genius and warmth and the wealth of generational trauma she inherited from her Holocaust-laden family. It took until middle age for us to get into our first real (heinous) fight, replete with actual stakes and a brief 'let's pretend we're never going to talk again' period. I wrote this song, and much of our forthcoming record, during a period of such searing trauma and loneliness that not having my parental BFF by my proverbial side felt like an affront even if my mom was just trying to deal with other issues that come with being a child-soul with grown-person decisions to make.... Just like her bipolar pervert of a son. We in the SA camp figured serving y'all a spazzy, weird one after that last poppy jam would be fun, too, so here it is, with all the time changes and Sherri vocals you've come to expect."

Say Anything ...Is Committed Track Listing

1. Introduction to the Reunion Record

2. Psyche!

3. Are (You) In There?

4. Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)

5. I, Vibrator

6. Auto-Harmonic Ass Fixation

7. We Say Grace in This Goddamn Band, Mister

8. Say Anything, Collectively, Made Love to God

9. Nardo

10. On Cum

11. Decent Scar, Brah

12. Woman's Song

13. Fan Fiction

Related Stories

Say Anything Release New Song 'Are You (In) There?'

Say Anything Return With 'Psyche!'

More Say Anything News