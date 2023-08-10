Say Anything Release New Song 'Are You (In) There?'

Single art

(The Syndicate) Fresh off the release of "Psyche!," their first new music in four years, Say Anything is thrilled to share their latest offering, "Are You (In) There?." The track sees Say Anything's architect and frontman Max Bemis reuniting with producer Brad Wood (Liz Phair, Smashing Pumpkins), who previously produced the band's seminal double album, ...In Defense of the Genre. The song features additional vocals from new band member, Brian Warren (Weatherbox).



Speaking on "Are You (In) There?," Bemis said in a statement, "This is another love song for my wife, replete with the trappings that come with being in love for fifteen years for the first time, praying to Lucifer that I get another seventy-five years at the very least. Any allusions to the difficulty of being codependent, the hypocrisy of being in an emo band when you're tired of feeling emotions, and several references to other 'spiritual but woke' emo bands are products of your imagination."



Those lyrical references may or may not be nods to producer Brad Wood's previous work: "You Stroll In Circles, in Circles" (Sunny Day Real Estate), "When it's YouwithoutMe" (mewithoutYou).

Related Stories

Say Anything Return With 'Psyche!'

More Say Anything News