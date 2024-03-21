.

Say Anything Announce First New Album in Five Years

03-21-2024
Say Anything Announce First New Album in Five Years

(PR) Say Anything have premiered a music video for their new single "I, VIBRATOR" and have announced that they will be releasing first new album in five years, entitled "...Is Committed," on May 24th.

The new album sees frontman Max Bemis reuniting with producer Brad Wood (Sunny Day Real Estate, Mewithoutyou), who previously produced the band's seminal double album ...In Defense of the Genre.

"I, VIBRATOR," is a simultaneously hilarious and heartfelt ode to Bemis' partner and wife, Sherri Dupree-Bemis, who can also be heard on the track. Speaking on the new song, Bemis writes: "'I, VIBRATOR' is about wanting to be objectified as a righteous tool against the patriarchy for a particular girl to use at will."

Related Stories
Say Anything Announce First New Album in Five Years

Reunited Say Anything Share New Song and Reveal Album Details

Say Anything Release New Song 'Are You (In) There?'

Say Anything Return With 'Psyche!'

News > Say Anything

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Teams With Billy Morrison For New Song- Journey Icon Steve Perry Reacts To 'Don't Stop Believin' Being Biggest Song Of All Time- Megadeth Livestream- more

Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction Lead Grammy Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024- Special Def Leppard Release For Record Store Day- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago

RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist

Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974

Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More

Latest News

Journey Icon Steve Perry Reacts To 'Don't Stop Believin' Being Biggest Song Of All Time

Megadeth To Livestream Sold Out Buenos Aires Shows

Drive-By Truckers Announce 'Southern Rock Opera' Tour

Z2 Announces NO REMORSE: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead

Ozzy Osbourne Teams With Billy Morrison And Steve Stevens For New Song

Kuarantine (Feat. Chris Jericho) Share Cover of KISS Klassic 'Good Girl Gone Bad'

The Story So Far Share 'Letterman' Video To Announce New Album

P.O.D. Reveal 'LIES WE TELL OURSELVES' Video