Say Anything Announce First New Album in Five Years

(PR) Say Anything have premiered a music video for their new single "I, VIBRATOR" and have announced that they will be releasing first new album in five years, entitled "...Is Committed," on May 24th.
The new album sees frontman Max Bemis reuniting with producer Brad Wood (Sunny Day Real Estate, Mewithoutyou), who previously produced the band's seminal double album ...In Defense of the Genre.
"I, VIBRATOR," is a simultaneously hilarious and heartfelt ode to Bemis' partner and wife, Sherri Dupree-Bemis, who can also be heard on the track. Speaking on the new song, Bemis writes: "'I, VIBRATOR' is about wanting to be objectified as a righteous tool against the patriarchy for a particular girl to use at will."
