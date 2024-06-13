North Mississippi Allstars' Cody Dickinson Shares New Track 'Big City'

(All Eyes Media) Five-time Grammy-nominated roots/blues/rock musician Cody Dickinson releases "Big City" from his upcoming album Homemade, out June 21st on Strong Place Music. Set to a festival-friendly soundtrack of grooves and guitars, "Big City" is a rallying cry for action and inclusivity.

About the song, Dickinson shares, "'Big City' is a celebration, meant to bring people together. As soon as I changed the lyric from 'it's so easy to burn the man down,' to 'it's so easy to burn the house down, let's build a big city in the heart of town' I knew I had something. The emotional intent was there."

Dickinson, the founder and drummer of the North Mississippi Allstars, steps in front of the drum kit on Homemade, taking charge of songwriting, playing every instrument, and managing both engineering and production. Overflowing with rock and roll, west coast boogie-woogie, hill country blues, and catchy pop hooks, Homemade showcases his expanded talents as a vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. The album also highlights his dedication to family, as he took a break from touring to create it at home, underscoring the significant role family plays in his life and artistic journey.

Dickinson is touring throughout the summer. This month, he celebrates the album release on June 20th in New York City at Hill Country Live, along with more headline dates and a run with The Mavericks. He heads back out on the road with the North Mississippi Allstars on July 6th.

As a founding member of North Mississippi Allstars, Dickinson has earned five Grammy nominations, including a nod for the band's 2023 album Set Sail. He earned a Blues Music Award nomination for Best Drummer this year as well. His numerous film credits are highlighted by Take Me to the River: Memphis and Take Me to the River: New Orleans, the award-winning documentary series he co-produced/created, which showcased brand new musical collaborations from multiple generations of award-winning New Orleans, Memphis and Mississippi Delta musicians. His production from the New Orleans compilation of "Stompin' Ground" from Aaron Neville & Dirty Dozen earned the 2022 Grammy Award for Best American Roots Performance. He has shared the stage with the likes of Robert Plant, the Allman Brothers Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mavis Staples, and Patty Griffin among countless others. As a music producer, Dickinson has worked with a wide range of artists including Aaron Neville, Mavis Staples, Lucero, Cisco Adler and Ian Siegal.

Cody Dickinson with North Mississippi Allstars Tour Dates

June 19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre+

June 20 - New York, NY - Hill Country Live

June 21 - Sidney, ME - Snow Pond Center for the Arts+

June 22 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch Amphitheatre+

June 23 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot Theatre+

June 27 - Port Chester, NY - Garcia's at the Capitol Theatre

June 29 - Albany, NY - The Hollow

July 6 - Portland, OR - Waterfront Blues Festival*

July 11 - Rochester Junction, NY - Party in the Park Rochester*

July 12 - Newton, NJ - The Newtown Theatre*

July 13 - Briggsville, PA - Briggs Farm Blues Festival*

July 18 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk Tavern*

July 19 - Navarro, CA - The Redwood Ramble*

July 20 - Scotts Valley, CA - Armitage Wines*

August 9 - Forest Park, IL - Robert's Westside*

October 2 - Blacksburg, VA - Lyric Theatre

*

October 3 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation*

October 5 - Reading, PA - Miller Center for the Arts*

October 10 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall*

October 11 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room*

October 12 - Memphis, TN - Country Blues Festival*

+ with The Mavericks

*as part of the North Mississippi Allstars

