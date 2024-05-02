Status Quo Share 'Paper Plane' From Official Archive Series Vol. 3

(Atom Splitter) At a Status Quo concert, "Paper Plane" isn't just a song, it's a launchpad. The lights pulse, the crowd roars, and with the first riff, everyone takes flight. This version captures that raw energy, taken from the upcoming Official Archive Series Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum, which is available now on all digital platforms along with a lyric video. Francis Rossi belts out the chorus, and a wave of pure joy washes over the venue. Strangers transform into a singing, swaying mass, united by the soaring spirit of the track. Live music magic!
he Official Archive Series offers exceptional sound quality and great packaging throughout, featuring photography by Christie Goodwin. The Series has been freshly mixed and mastered by Eike Freese and Laurin Halberstadt at Chameleon Studios Hamburg.
Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum was recorded on Sunday, June 22, 2008 as part of the "In Search Of The Fourth Chord" UK tour. This was the tenth show of the year, and was part of the "Forest Live" initiative by the Forestry Commission, and in fact was a return to the venue for the band who had performed a short run of "Forest Live" shows as part of the "Heavy Traffic" tour of 2003.
Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum is a further release of the Status Quo Official Archive Series, presenting the raw energy and infectious enthusiasm of a Status Quo live performance; no matter where in the world. With their trademark sound, powerful guitar riffs, and irresistible hooks, the band delivers an unadulterated rock 'n' roll experience, and this collectible series is a great way to celebrate one of the greatest live acts of all time.
FORMATS:
Ltd. 2CD Digipak
Ltd. 3LP (Black Vinyl/180g/Gatefold)
Digital
VOL. 3 - LIVE AT WESTONBIRT ARBORETUM TRACKLISTING:
CD 1:
"Intro"
"Caroline"
"The Wanderer"
"Rain"
"Beginning Of The End"
"Don't Waste My Time"
"Don't Drive My Car"
"Hold You Back"
"The Oriental"
"Creeping Up On You"
"Paper Plane"
"The Proposing Medley"
CD 2:
"Living On An Island"
"In The Army Now"
"Drum Solo"
"Roll Over Lay Down"
"Down Down"
"Whatever You Want"
"Burning Bridges"
"Rockin' All Over The World"
"Rock And Roll Music / Bye Bye Johnny"
