50th Anniversary Of Status Quo's Caroline Celebrated By Godslave With New video

(SA) Godslave are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Status Quo's "Caroline" with the release of a video for their take on the song, and have also digitally rereleased their EP "Whatever We Want - A Tribute to Status Quo"

"...with this riff, everything started for me..." says Bernie, guitarist and founding member of Godslave about the intro of Status Quo's "Caroline," which ignited the flaming passion for heavy metal in him. And as a self-proclaimed "Status Quo - Ultra," he couldn't help but pay tribute in 2015 and record an entire tribute EP of Quo songs with his boys.

And exactly 50 years ago today, the Status Quo single "Caroline" saw the light of day and started its triumphant march as a cult classic that continues to this day and still opens every Quo show. What more worthy occasion could there be than to make Whatever We Want - A Tribute to Status Quo available to the fans again in digital form. And to top off the birthday party, Godslave have a brand-new video for "Caroline"

Related Stories

More Godslave News