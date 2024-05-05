Solence Says F The Bad Vibes With New Video

(SRO) Solence-one of Pandora's "Rising Rock Artists To Watch In 2023"--deliver high energy and endless optimism on their new track "F**k The Bad Vibes," out today, Friday, May 3. The song denotes the Sweden-formed,LA-based band's signing with BETTER NOISE MUSIC who will release their new album later this fall.

"We are excited to welcome Solence to the Better Noise family," exclaims Better Noise Music President / COO STEVE KLINE. "Their unique and eclectic sound is a perfect compliment to our existing roster and their refreshing blend of pop hooks, electro beats, and metal intensity are poised to have the band make a significant mark on the rock scene. We are eager to help bring Solence's music to a wider audience."

"Octane first played Solence back in 2020 and we saw the spark of a new era in rock," remarks Vincent Usuriello (Senior Director, Music Programming SiriusXM / Octane). "Their sound is a dynamic fusion of rock, metal, and pop elements, with powerful vocals, electrifying guitar riffs, and infectious melodies, creating an immersive sonic experience. Their breakthrough on Octane ignited their journey and they are certainly a band to watch!

"F**ck The Bad Vibes" combines big pop hooks with a dancefloor electro savvy and the heavy-yet-melodic intensity of these metal trailblazers. The result is a distinctive international sound equal parts hypnotic and uplifting. Coinciding with its digital release, SOLENCE have unveiled a witty music video for "F**k The Bad Vibes" that parodies "Ghostbusters," making sure no "bad vibes" will ever be safe again. Co-directed by Michael Lombardi (Papa Roach, "The Retaliators") and Myles Erfurth (Dead Sara, Ice Nine Kills), watch it streaming below.

"We feel like heavy music nowadays has the same dark message and almost the same sound, which is fine, but we wanted to bring back some fun and a different energy to the scene," says frontman MARKUS VIDESÄTER. "With 'F**k The Bad Vibes,' we tried to make it direct and fun, while still keeping our musical integrity intact. We love this song and are so proud of it. The message comes straight from the heart-it's not easy going through life but sometimes you just gotta remind yourself that you're in charge and it's fully possible to 'F**k The Bad Vibes.' This is our reminder to ourselves, and hopefully to you as well.

