Solence Declare 'A Banger a Day Keeps the Doctor Away'

(SRO) Formed in Stockholm, SE and based out of Los Angeles, Solence have engaged global audiences with their authentic positive vibes, high energy performances, and endless optimism. The world can be cruel, but Solence offers a simple cure: "A Banger a Day Keeps the Doctor Away."

Much like their recent track "F*ck The Bad Vibes, the title represents the band's way of life. It's equal parts hypnotic and uplifting with relatable lyrics that listeners can easily sing and bounce along to.

"We're incredibly proud of this song," exclaims vocalist Markus Videsäter. "It embodies everything we stand for in Solence-powerful choruses, fast solos, and banging beats and riffs. Together with our new style of playful lyrics it is one of our favorite songs we've ever made. We're very excited to get this song out into the world and start playing it live for our amazing fans."

Solence have revealed the equally uplifting music video for "A Banger a Day Keeps the Doctor Away" which can be seen below:

