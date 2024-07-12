Northbound Deliver New Album 'Juniper'

(Atom Splitter) Northbound releases his most realized and focused album to date - Juniper. The release encapsulates the glory days of early 2000's pop-punk nostalgia combined with the production quality and modern-day edge of 2024's brightest scene artists.

After touring worldwide with acts including Simple Plan, State Champs, and more, Jonathon Fraser (the man behind the moniker) is poised to share a no-skips tracklist featuring the beloved singles "Big Tune (F*** Off Forever)," "Baby's Breath," and "Northstar," alongside six previously unheard earworms.

Speaking about the new album, Northbound says, "Juniper is my fourth album under the moniker of Northbound. After a few years of laying low and flying under the radar, this album is a bold statement of return. My most focused record to date, Juniper takes heavy influence from the early 2000's era of pop punk with a clear intention: to feel nostalgia for the moment you're currently in. It's fun to listen to, yet simultaneously invites the listener to feel things. It's a record about change, pain, and joy. Juniper doesn't try to reinvent the wheel, but it does spin it in a way that hasn't happened for a while."

Related Stories

Northbound Inspire Fans To Sing Along With 'North Star'

More Northbound News