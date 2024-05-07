Watch Evergrey's 'Say' Video

(Napalm) Evergrey have premiered a music video for their new single "Say" which is taken from their forthcoming album, "Theories of Emptiness," set for release on June 7.

The band had this to say, "'Say' is one of those songs that immediately when we wrote the chorus we knew that it would be an awesome single. It will simply kill live and is a very worthy follow-up to the success of 'Falling From the Sun'. Regarding the end of the video there will of course be questions, a lot of questions, we have the answers."

Theories of Emptiness was produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (ex-Periphery), who worked closely with the band from the start - bringing out the vividness of the album's overall sonic profile. Rounding out the album's production, mastering was helmed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra, Onslaught, The Gems, Eleine and many more).

Theories of Emptiness follows its chart-topping and critically acclaimed predecessor, 2022's A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), which entered charts worldwide at #3 in Sweden (Metal), ranked #5 on the Top New Artist Albums charts in the United States, entered #7 in Finland and #12 in Germany.

"For us, progression is paramount", states Tom S. Englund when discussing the eleven track opus, Theories of Emptiness. "We're dedicated to ensuring that our music remains innovative and avoids stagnation. With each album, we strive to introduce something new - a unique flavor, a different key or chord, fresh voices in our writing, or innovative production techniques." In fact, no stone has been left unturned.

Tracks are created to balance each-other mutually: from the aggressive tones of "Misfortune" contrasting the light-hearted opening of "To Become Someone Else", to the ballad "Ghost of My Hero" leading into the furious riffs of "We Are the North". Album opener "Falling From the Sun" and "Say" interweave heaviness with mesmerizing keyboards and unpredictable instrumental parts, as also heard on "The Night Within". On "Cold Dreams", Englund's distinctive voice is accompanied by Jonas Renkse of fellow Swedish metal icons Katatonia, splicing the song with a stellar performance that underlines another intense facet of the album. In addition, Englund's daughter Salina provides lush backing vocals that enhance the song's dynamics even more. Ending on a quiet note, Theories of Emptiness depicts exactly what emptiness is about, first with the immersive "Our Way Through Silence", and then with "A Theory of Emptiness" which, with timid piano, makes us rationalize our innermost feelings. Navigating realms of darkness and light, Theories of Emptiness takes listeners on a carefully balanced roller coaster ride - showcasing EVERGREY's ever-evolving sound in 2024 and beyond.

Tom Englund adds: "Our new album is soon to be yours! We can't wait for that to happen, there are so many new and refreshing elements on it as well as respect paid to every part of our past. We have just refined what we always have done and tried to make it as contemporary as we possibly could to please ourselves and our sonic expectations. With the presence of Adam "Nolly" Getgood, we felt fired up, hungry and eager to do our utmost to ensure that we would write the best songs we possibly could - I really feel we have achieved that. Sound quality wise we feel that it is on par with the best the world has to offer today. It is a brave statement that I will stand behind for the rest of my life. Taking EVERGREY into a new cycle feels just as when I did it the first time. We are more motivated than ever, and with a lot of touring to be announced very soon, we cannot wait to come and play this new music for you.

Finally, we need to mention that we couldn't be prouder to announce our guest vocalist for this album. Jonas Renkse has graced KATATONIA's music with his unique atmosphere for decades. Now we in the band and the fans of EVERGREY get to experience the same and we couldn't be more excited! You might even get to hear Jonas growl for maybe the first time in many years...

Related Stories

Evergrey Premiere 'Falling From The Sun' Video

Evergrey Share Live 'Recreation Day' Visualizer

Evergrey Offshoot Silent Skies Share 'Churches' Video

Evergrey Offshoot Silent Skies Share 'Construct' Video

News > Evergrey