Evergrey Premiere 'Falling From The Sun' Video

(Napalm Records) After more than 30 years of shaping progressive metal history, Evergrey rises again, announcing the release of their fourteenth studio album, Theories of Emptiness, set for release on June 7, 2024 via Napalm Records. This new chapter kicks off with the mesmerizing new single "Falling From the Sun", featuring heavy riffs combined with catchy choruses and hard-hitting melancholic lyrics, and acting as as a sequel to "Ominous" - cut from their worldwide chart-topping latest album, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament).
Guided by unmistakable founder, singer and guitarist Tom S. Englund, Evergrey have maintained a remarkable consistency, hitting the biggest festivals worldwide, such as Wacken Open Air, Bloodstock, Summer Breeze and Graspop, and throughout thirteen studio albums. Each of these - blending dark, emotive themes with complex progressive elements and melodic heavy metal - has earned them a reputation as pioneers of the genre and secured their timeless mark on metal.
"'Falling From the Sun' is an explosive song that represents everything we are about, not only for this album, but also brings the energy that you would expect from a great new EVERGREY song. It has the riff, it has the pounding drums, the bombast, and an unforgettable hook that we are very proud to have written. Now we just want you to be devoured by the splendor of the full album as soon as possible, but let's start with 'Falling From the Sun'; we believe it will last you a lifetime and easily hold you over until it is time for the next single and video. We spent what feels like a Hollywood budget on the pyrotechnics used in this video as we felt that represented everything we felt the most - having those fireworks rain down on us made us feel like real rockstars for a while and the song itself feels like a rockstar on its own! We can't wait to see what you think and feel when you see this!"
Theories of Emptiness was produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (ex-Periphery), who worked closely with the band from the start - bringing out the vividness of the album's overall sonic profile. Rounding out the album's production, mastering was helmed by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra, Onslaught, The Gems, Eleine and many more).
Theories of Emptiness follows its chart-topping and critically acclaimed predecessor, 2022's A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), which entered charts worldwide at #3 in Sweden (Metal), ranked #5 on the Top New Artist Albums charts in the United States, entered #7 in Finland and #12 in Germany.
