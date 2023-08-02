Evergrey Offshoot Silent Skies Share 'Churches' Video

(Freeman) Cinematic duo Silent Skies have released the second new single from their upcoming third record - the harmonious "Churches". The song, with its dynamic progression, effervescent character, and majestic build, showcases more wonderful nuances from the new studio album, 'Dormant', which releases September 1, 2023 via Napalm Records. The single release is paired with a video, the product of a collaboration between Swedish director extraordinaire Patric Ullaeus and American filmmaker Paul Moore.



Silent Skies is the project of Evergrey's Tom S. Englund and acclaimed US-based pianist/composer Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus). Together on 'Dormant', they conjure a cinematic odyssey of gripping compositions. Developing their atmospheric path of Scandinavian melancholy first charted on their previous two records, but expanding their sonic universe with a variety of new elements and approaches, the new album features stunning piano melodies, atmospheric keyboards, lush and expansive soundscapes, and Englund's hauntingly beautiful, distinctive voice.

From the very first note, listeners will be captured by glimmering, yearning nuances and emotions spanning the gamut from despair to hope. The unique musical talents and skills of these two individuals have bonded together, creating a maelstrom in which the listener will relish in getting lost.

They had this to say, "With 'Churches', we invite you to take a further step into the universe of 'Dormant'. 'Churches' showcases further shades of color and texture in our sonic palette that have developed during the last year and half of creation. As always, the subject of the lyrics is open to interpretation: but whether you view it as a love song between two parties, a dialogue with your inner self, or something else entirely, we welcome you to approach the idea of 'Churches' in a metaphorical and poetic sense. We hope this song inspires introspection and encourages a quest for inner truth."

