Evergrey Share Live 'Recreation Day' Visualizer

(Freeman) Within 30 years of existence, Evergrey - Gothenburg's finest export of darkness - has gathered numerous worldwide chart positions with thirteen studio albums in total and enthralled fans around the globe with their matchless stage appearances at Europe's biggest festivals and countless headline shows.

Today, the unit centered around mastermind Tom S. Englund - one of the most distinctive vocals in metal - takes devotees back to their successful European tour stop in Lyon, France last year with a live version and visualizer video for their intense song "Recreation Day". The release creates the perfect mood and marks the celebration of 30 years of metal mastery with their anniversary album, 'From Dark Discoveries to Heartless Portraits', out December 15 via Napalm Records.

The album wraps up three decades of Evergrey's journey, carries some very special treats along with it, and cements their position as one of the most genre-defining bands of our time.

Evergrey state: "'Recreation Day' is one of those songs that have stood the test of time. It's like 20 years old and still a favorite among our fans!"

'From Dark Discoveries to Heartless Portraits' will be available in various formats - for example, an extremely limited 2LP Gold Vinyl. It unites EVERGREY's past and present and paves the way for their next chapter - and an even brighter future to come. Here's to another 30!

In addition to live versions of recent tracks like "Call Out The Dark" and "Where August Mourns", the record travels down memory lane with "My Allied Ocean", "A Touch Of Blessing", "Recreation Day" and "King Of Errors". The second half of the offering contains soulful piano vocal versions of four songs from the latest full-length ("Save Us", "Call Out The Dark", "Blindfolded" and "Midwinter Calls"), and demo versions of the same tracks, topped by a instrumental version of "A Silent Arc".

'From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits' Track List:

1. Call Out The Dark (Live Version)2. Where August Mourns (Live Version)3. My Allied Ocean (Live Version)4. A Touch Of Blessing (Live Version)5. Recreation Day (Live Version)6. King Of Errors (Live Version)7. Save Us (Piano Vocal Version)8. Call Out The Dark (Piano Vocal Version)9. Blindfolded (Piano Vocal Version)10. Midwinter Calls (Piano Vocal Version)11. A Silent Arc (Demo Version - Instrumental)12. Save Us (Demo Version - Rough Mix)13. Midwinter Calls (Demo Version - Rough Mix)14. Call Out The Dark (Demo Version - Rough Mix)15. Blindfolded (Demo Version - Rough Mix)

'From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits' Formats

Hardcover book + 1CD Digisleeve Bundle (incl. rare photos and imagery, behind the scenes stories & exclusive liner notes from the members) - ltd. to 150 copies worldwide

2LP Gold Vinyl - ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

2LP Black Vinyl

1CD Digisleeve

Digital Album

Related Stories

Evergrey Offshoot Silent Skies Share 'Churches' Video

Evergrey Offshoot Silent Skies Share 'Construct' Video

Evergrey Get Animated For 'Save Us' Video

Evergrey Premiere 'Midwinter Calls' Video

News > Evergrey