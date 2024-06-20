Future Palace Deliver 'Dreamstate' Video

(Atom Splitter) Future Palace will release their new album Distortion, due out September 6 via Arising Empire! Today, the band has shared the video for their new single "Dreamstate."

Sometimes, the world is so overwhelming that the thought of another reality seems like salvation. With "Dreamstate," this Berlin post-hardcore trio describes the escape into a dream world with musical vigor.

Dense synthwave arpeggios put the epic instrumentals into fluid hovering states, and the energetic drums sound like a racing heartbeat, while singer Maria Lessing lets all emotions run free in a monumental hook. With the crashing breakdown in the finale, in which the constructed illusion finally collapses like a nightmare, it becomes clear that this escape offers no real way out. Future Palace emphasize - both sonically and lyrically - a desire for escapism that arises from deep pain.

That "Dreamstate" has become such a massive sonic demonstration of power is not at all evident from the song's genesis. "At first, I actually intended to write a piano ballad," says guitarist Manuel Kohlert. "But the song quickly became much harder."

"It's now one of my favorite songs on our new album," adds Lessing.

The organic development process of the song, in which quiet sounds were ultimately overtaken by massive anger, can perhaps even be read symbolically - after all, the singer was also thinking about her career as a musician, which sometimes seems just as overwhelming. "Very often I lack the strength to see it all through," she continues. "I think many people can empathize with this feeling of being overwhelmed in our performance-oriented society."

For the music video of "Dreamstate," the band once again collaborated with Pavel Trebukhin and traveled back to Riga, Latvia.

The world is a firework of overstimulation, and Future Palace have dedicated their latest album Distortion, to this overwhelming feeling.

On the new record, the band delves into a mass of mental illnesses and societal problems, creating music that, fittingly, delivers more hooks than ever before, shifting seamlessly from the quietest depths to the loftiest heights.

While their previous album, Run, leaned toward musical extremes, Distortion is the ultimate culmination of all the tones Future Palace have absorbed on their Europe-wide journey as one of the most exciting acts in alternative guitar music. The album features the most powerful metalcore breakdowns meeting trembling darkwave beats, anthemic emocore refrains à la Bad Omens contrasted with sacred choirs, and the coldness of industrial clashing with the powerful emotionality of Sleep Token, making Distortion more like a manifesto.

