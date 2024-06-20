Future Palace Deliver 'Dreamstate' Video

(Atom Splitter) Future Palace will release their new album Distortion, due out September 6 via Arising Empire! Today, the band has shared the video for their new single "Dreamstate."
Sometimes, the world is so overwhelming that the thought of another reality seems like salvation. With "Dreamstate," this Berlin post-hardcore trio describes the escape into a dream world with musical vigor.
Dense synthwave arpeggios put the epic instrumentals into fluid hovering states, and the energetic drums sound like a racing heartbeat, while singer Maria Lessing lets all emotions run free in a monumental hook. With the crashing breakdown in the finale, in which the constructed illusion finally collapses like a nightmare, it becomes clear that this escape offers no real way out. Future Palace emphasize - both sonically and lyrically - a desire for escapism that arises from deep pain.
That "Dreamstate" has become such a massive sonic demonstration of power is not at all evident from the song's genesis. "At first, I actually intended to write a piano ballad," says guitarist Manuel Kohlert. "But the song quickly became much harder."
"It's now one of my favorite songs on our new album," adds Lessing.
The organic development process of the song, in which quiet sounds were ultimately overtaken by massive anger, can perhaps even be read symbolically - after all, the singer was also thinking about her career as a musician, which sometimes seems just as overwhelming. "Very often I lack the strength to see it all through," she continues. "I think many people can empathize with this feeling of being overwhelmed in our performance-oriented society."
For the music video of "Dreamstate," the band once again collaborated with Pavel Trebukhin and traveled back to Riga, Latvia.
The world is a firework of overstimulation, and Future Palace have dedicated their latest album Distortion, to this overwhelming feeling.
On the new record, the band delves into a mass of mental illnesses and societal problems, creating music that, fittingly, delivers more hooks than ever before, shifting seamlessly from the quietest depths to the loftiest heights.
While their previous album, Run, leaned toward musical extremes, Distortion is the ultimate culmination of all the tones Future Palace have absorbed on their Europe-wide journey as one of the most exciting acts in alternative guitar music. The album features the most powerful metalcore breakdowns meeting trembling darkwave beats, anthemic emocore refrains à la Bad Omens contrasted with sacred choirs, and the coldness of industrial clashing with the powerful emotionality of Sleep Token, making Distortion more like a manifesto.
Future Palace Premiere 'The Echoes of Disparity' Video
Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Tour In 25 Years- Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD- The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Series- more
The Eagles Add Dates To Las Vegas Sphere Residency- Michael Schenker Recruits Slash For 'Mother Mary'- more
Lainey Wilson Delivers 'Out Of Oklahoma' Video From Twisters: The Album- Russell Dickerson Gets Personal With New Single 'Bones'- more
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Docuseries Coming
Ross Valory Gives War's 'Low Rider' A Makeover
Felicity Mix The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl On 'Nights In Your Bed'
Future Palace Deliver 'Dreamstate' Video
Guitar Hero Marcus Nand Shares 'Make A Little Time'
Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Tour In 25 Years
The Tragically Expand 'Up To Here' For Special Deluxe Box Set