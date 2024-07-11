Hardcastle Stream 'Paranoiac' Video

Post indie rock outfit Hardcastle have released a music video for their new single "Paranoiac", which comes from their forthcoming "Circuit" EP that is due September 13th.

SRO shared these details: CIRCUIT was produced by Oscar, Golden Globe and multiple Grammy Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Goo Goo Dolls, My Chemical Romance) with mastering completed by Howie Weinberg (U2, Smashing Pumpkins) and mixing from Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons).

The urgent and dark anthem "Paranoiac" will be released this Friday, July 12, across digital platform. The song was recorded with guitarist Tim Pierce (Shinedown, Bon Jovi) who also lent his guitar skills on several other tracks throughout the EP. HARDCASTLE have today (July 11) shared its mind-altering music video which was co-directed by founding member, songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist Graham Laderman.

CIRCUIT chronicles the highs and lows of LADERMAN's musical journey capturing dark subjects such as mental health struggles and toxic relationships as well as sharing his story of healing, self-discovery, and evolving dreams into reality. HARDCASTLE was originally formed in Nashville in 2018 and saw the band release a series of tracks including hit singles "Mundane" and "Back To You" which combined accumulated over 10 million streams to date and a sold-out tour across the U.S. opening for The Band Camino in 2019. In 2020, Covid hit and its impact forced the dissolution of the band and led to LADERMAN relocating to LA to try to figure out a new path. Shortly after arriving, he was connected with Rob and Lisa Cavallo at Done Deal Management and reformed HARDCASTLE with a refreshed line-up and authentic sound.

HARDCASTLE released the first sample of new music in May with the emotionally gripping and sonically massive "Hostage" and celebrated its release with a sold-out show at Genghis Cohen in Los Angeles alongside Levi Evans. "Hardcastle play indie rock at its finest and most compelling," said Highwire Daze of the show. "Graham Laderman is such a dynamic, expressive front man who really knows how to bring the listener into his very relatable world of thoughtful, empowering lyrics." HARDCASTLE will next perform as headliners at the famed Viper Room on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, CA on September 20 following the release of CIRCUIT.

Related Stories

Hardcastle Deliver 'Hostage' Video

More Hardcastle News