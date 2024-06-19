Polar 'Swimming with Sharks' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) Polar have dropped the video for their latest single, "Swimming with Sharks." Building on the success of the previously released "We Won't Sleep," which captivated audiences with its intense lyrics and pulsating rhythms, this new track dives even deeper into the themes of resistance and defiance.

The lyrical concept of "Swimming with Sharks" emerged from a profoundly challenging period for the band. "The idea came to me early on after the band went through its lineup change," shares singer Adam Woodford. "It was a very low and weak moment for me and the band. Honestly, there was a shared view of hoping that the band wouldn't survive, and continuation had left the band wide open to be torn apart. It was such a raw and deep feeling for me, and I wanted to convey this lyrically in a song. I used the imagery that the band was an injured person in the abyss of the ocean being pursued by sharks as they can smell my blood, waiting for their time to attack. The song has a feel of desperation and the determination to survive before you are swallowed whole."

In 2023, amidst significant lineup changes that led to the departure of several original members, founding vocalist Woodford took the reins. Determined to turn adversity into opportunity, Woodford revitalized Polar by bringing on new members Stefan Whiting (bass), Bruno Consani (guitar), Simon Richardson (guitar), and Max Flohr (drums). This fresh lineup has injected new energy and perspective into the band, further amplifying the defiant and transformative message of "Swimming with Sharks."

Related Stories

Polar Return With 'We Won't Sleep' Video

The Tangent (For One) Streams 'The Single'

Polaris Premiere 'Overflow' Video

Polaris Unleash 'Nightmare' Video

News > Polar