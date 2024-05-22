Royale Lynn Honors First Responders With Danny Worsnop Collab 'Death Wish'

(Epitaph) Royale Lynn leans into her heavy side for her new single and music video "Death Wish" featuring Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria. An ode to first responders around the world, the song's punishing alt-rock sonics pair Royale's bright, clear tone with Danny's charismatic rasp for an explosive collaboration.
Directed by Dylan Hryciuk (Spiritbox, Brand Of Sacrifice) and created with the help of a firefighting academy in Canada, Royale set out to visually depict the emotional and physical perils of real-life firefighters and their loved ones.
She explains, "After writing the song I had a very specific vision for the video and knew it had to be perfect. Working with Dylan really helped bring everything together and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out! This one goes out to all the first responders out there!"
"'Death Wish' means a lot to me; it represents the next chapter of my life and my sound moving forward," Royale continues. "I'm also very excited to have my buddy Danny Worsnop on the track. He brings the whole vision to life with his amazing vocals."
