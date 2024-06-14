Black Country Communion Celebrate Album Release With 'Letting Go' Video

(PR) Black Country Communion, the iconic rock supergroup featuring Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian, proudly announces the release of their fifth studio album, V. Available now on CD and Double LP (180 gram) Cosmic Blue Vinyl at BCC's official store and all major streaming platforms, the album marks a pivotal moment in the band's history, showcasing their most ambitious and profound work to date. Watch the music video for the latest single "Letting Go."

"The writing and recording of Black Country Communion's 'V' was monumental,'' shares bassist Glenn Hughes, the voice of rock and a pivotal force behind the album. "We all believe that this could be our finest work. I'm looking forward to this album release and hoping to see you all on the great highway in 2024."

V has already begun to make waves in the music community, receiving a perfect score from Rock N Load, which describes it as "a killer album from start to finish, a true testament of what happens when musicians of this caliber get together in a room and thrash it out." Critics praise the album for its dynamic and powerful sound, affirming Black Country Communion as "a tornado of a band that sonically devastates everything in their way." Blues Rock Review hailed the album in a glowing review, noting, "These guys don't just write songs for the sake of it, every track takes you on a journey with them, teasing you as they weave their magic, breaking down when you least expect it, building up to a crescendo and pushing you right over the edge, this album has it all and then some."

