Extreme Debut Video For New Six Single Beautiful Girls

(hennemusic) Extreme is debuting a video for "Beautiful Girls", the new single from its latest album "Six." Launched with the lead single, "Rise", "Six" was produced by Bettencourt and recorded in his home studio; the set marks the Boston band's first new full record in 15 years.
"Today we celebrate ALL the beautiful girls across the world with our new video," says guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. "Beautiful girls come in all shapes, sizes and backgrounds and this one is for YOU!"
The rockers are currently playing a mix of headline and festival dates across Europe in support of the 2023 record, and will launch a North American series later this year; get more details and stream the "Beautiful Girls" video here.
