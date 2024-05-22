Swerve Cover The Stone Roses' 'I Wanna Be Adored'

Swerve have shared their new single, a cover of The Stone Roses' iconic track "I Wanna Be Adored." The song will be included on their forthcoming "The Darkroom" EP that is set to be released on June 21st.

Greg Mahdesian had this to say about the new cover track, "The Stone Roses made one of my favorite records (I've actually purposefully never listened to Second Coming) and 'I Wanna Be Adored' is their most iconic track. It's also a genuinely weird song that has minimalist lyrics and psychedelic/rave/rock production, and I've never heard a cover of it before.

"We've done plenty of covers live, from the Replacements to Black Sabbath, but really wanted to record one and take it in a new direction. When you're writing your own song you can get locked into a style or idea of what your music sounds like. When the song is already written for you, all the creative energy can be put into the arrangement, and we went left-field with this one.

"Ryan used a baritone guitar, we got inspired by Desert Sessions and Queens of the Stone Age, and I sang the vocals in the dark-why not, ya know? Brandon Duncan, who plays bass and mixes our records, was given free rein and turned in a really creative mix. This is already opening up our sound and approach for the next batch of songs we're working on."

"I Wanna Be Adored" is featured on Swerve's anticipated EP The Darkroom, set to be released on June 21

