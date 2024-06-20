Swerve Premiere '23' Video

Swerve have premiered a music video for their new track "23", which is the latest single from their forthcoming EP "The Darkroom", that is set to hit stores this Friday, June 21st.

Greg Mahdesian had this to say about the song, "'23' is just fun for us. From the writing of it, to the recording, to the music video, it kind of really defined our point of view for the entire EP. I mean, it's dark if you take it seriously, but don't take it too seriously- just go with it. It references a lot of experiences in our lives- from hotel parties to failed ambitions to just generally living irresponsibly for a while before realizing "whoops, maybe that didn't pay off!" The key thing for this track, and the whole EP I think, is the idea that it's all been worth experiencing. Obviously life doesn't end at 23, but when you're 23 it feels like it might, and that might inspire you to act kinda stupidly.

"Ryan brought the idea of this song- the main riff, concept of the lyrics, and some of the melody. We workshopped it together. We kind of have an unwritten rule- who started the song? The other person gets to play the guitar solo, so I played this one and had a great time with it. Ryan will argue that his work on 'All I Can Say' (also from this EP) is the superior performance, though.

"In general, we're heading in a looser direction, and I think 23 was the one that pushed us there." Watch the video below:

