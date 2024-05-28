Retro 80s Rockers Nestor Deliver 'Teenage Rebel'

(Freeman Promotions) Celebrated as one of the hottest rising stars of 80s-styled hard rock, Nestor just unleashed a new lyric video for their latest anthem "Teenage Rebel". This high-energy track captures the rebellious spirit of youth and is just a taste of what's to come from their upcoming album, 'Teenage Rebel', to be released this Friday, May 31, 2024, via Napalm Records. While still unreleased, the album is already being highly praised by the press - being dubbed "hard rock elixir of youth" by Metalized (Print, DK) and claiming the #1 spot in the soundchecks of Rock Hard (Print, DE), Rock It! (Print, DE) and Sweden Rock (Print, SE) - among other enthusiastic recognitions of their creative work.

With their unique and authentic sound, Nestor is reigniting the nostalgia of the 80s by gathering millions of streams on Spotify and hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. Not only wearing inspiration from bands like Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Journey and Foreigner on their distressed denim sleeves, they furthermore embody the essence of the era. But Nestor is not only a band convincing on vinyl - they also amaze with their live performances, proven while sharing stages with legends like Alice Cooper, Def Leppard, and Europe, and even while supporting the iconic KISS during their 2022 stadium tour in Stockholm.

Nestor comment on their newest single: "The song and the video 'Teenage Rebel' is a tribute to the late 80s and to our hometown of Falkpping where we grew up. The is a song about expressions like 'Radical' and 'Totally Tubular' and E.T trying to call home but also about the importance of living for today."

