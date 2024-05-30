The Police Expand 'Synchronicity' For Massive Boxset

(FunHouse) July 26, 2024 sees the global reissue of The Police 'Synchronicity', released in multiple formats, including a 6-disc Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset containing 55 previously unreleased tracks, new liner notes and interviews, rare archive memorabilia and unseen photographs. It's a treasure trove for Police fans. Pre-order here.
Synchronicity hit No.1 around the world, selling over 15 million globally (8.5 million sales of which were from the US alone). The No.1 hit single "Every Breath You Take" would go on to be the most played song in radio history, with more than 15 million plays.
The critical reception for 'Synchronicity' was no less impressive: the album received five Grammy Award nominations in 1984 and won three (Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, Song of the Year ("Every Breath You Take") and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal). The album also received press acclaim and has since appeared in many lists, including #159 in Rolling Stone Magazine's Greatest 500 Albums of All Time.
This reissue has been three years in the making, created with the band's involvement and endorsement. The accompanying 62-page boxset booklet contains extensive new liner notes written by acclaimed music journalist Jason Draper, who details the conception and infamous birth of arguably The Police's masterpiece.
Over forty years on, all three members of the band continue to mark the legacy of The Police: Stewart Copeland published his Police Diaries and toured the world with his Police Deranged concerts. In October and November Stewart will perform across the UK with his new spoken-word show Have I said Too Much?; Andy Summers has published several photography books focusing on the Police era. He is currently touring his Cracked Lens + A Missing String show across the US; and Sting continues to tour extensively: his current US and European Tour runs throughout 2024 and features many Police songs among his solo work.
'Synchronicity' is available in the following formats:
CD1 is the original album including "Murder By Numbers," all remastered directly from the original source tapes
CD2 features 18 tracks containing all original 7" / 12" B-sides plus 11 exclusive non-album bonus tracks, available on CD for the first time
CD3 and CD4 contains previously unreleased alternate takes of all the 'Synchronicity' songs
CD4 also features unreleased Police songs including an early version of Andy Summers' 1982 track "Goodbye Tomorrow" (later renamed "Someone To Talk To"); a demo of a Stewart Copeland penned song "I'm Blind" which later resurfaced as the renamed "Brothers on Wheels" for Copeland's acclaimed soundtrack to Francis Ford Coppola's "Rumblefish"; an unreleased first take of "Truth Hits Everybody" (originally from the 1978 debut Outlandos d'Amour'); and rare covers of the Eddie Cochran song "Three Steps To Heaven" and "Rock and Roll Music" by Chuck Berry
CD5 and CD6 features 19 live recordings - all previously unreleased - captured on 10th September 1983 at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, USA
A 2CD Deluxe reissue will also be available, featuring the same track list as detailed on CD1 and CD2 of the boxset above.
The reissue will also be available as a Digital Box Set, available on all DSPs and will mirror the 6CD track list above.
For fans of vinyl, the reissue will be available in 3 different forms:
4LP Super Deluxe Edition (Limited Edition)
Original vinyl track list (LP1)
A selection of 7" / 12" B-sides and live recordings (LP2)
A selection of unreleased alternate takes and demos from the Synchronicity sessions (LP3)
A selection of unreleased alternate takes and demos from the Synchronicity sessions (LP4 side 1)
6 unreleased songs as detailed in CD4 of the boxset description above, with the exception of "I'm Blind" (LP4 side 2)
2LP Deluxe (Coloured Double Vinyl, D2C Exclusive)
Original vinyl track list (LP1)
A selection of 7" / 12" B-sides and live recordings (LP2)
1LP Picture Disc (Alternate Sequence, Limited Edition)
Original vinyl track list but with a different running order of songs
TRACK LISTS - ALL FORMATS
6-Disc Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset
CD1
Synchronicity I
Walking In Your Footsteps
O My God
Mother
Miss Gradenko
Synchronicity II
Every Breath You Take
King Of Pain
Wrapped Around Your Finger
Tea In The Sahara
Murder By Numbers
CD 2 (Bonus)
Truth Hits Everybody (Remix)
Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981)
Someone To Talk To
Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979)
I Burn For You
Once Upon A Daydream
Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
Every Breath You Take (Backing Track)
Roxanne (Backing Track)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
Every Bomb You Make
Walking On The Moon (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
Hole In My Life (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
One World (Not Three) (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
Invisible Sun (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983)
Murder By Numbers (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983)
Walking In Your Footsteps (Derangement)
Tea In The Sahara (Derangement)
CD 3 (Unreleased - Part 1)
Synchronicity I (Demo)
Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix)
Synchronicity I (Instrumental)
Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Version)
Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix)
O My God (Demo)
O My God (Outtake)
O My God (OBX Version)
O My God (Alternate Mix)
Mother (Alternate Version)
Mother (Instrumental)
Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix)
Synchronicity II (Demo)
Synchronicity II (Outtake)
Synchronicity II (Extended Version)
Synchronicity II (Alternate Mix)
Synchronicity II (Instrumental)
CD 4 (Unreleased - Part 2)
Every Breath You Take (Demo)
Every Breath You Take (Outtake)
Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix)
King Of Pain (Demo)
King Of Pain (Alternate Version)
King Of Pain (Alternate Mix)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Demo)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental)
Tea In The Sahara (Demo)
Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix)
Murder By Numbers (Demo)
I'm Blind (Demo)
Loch
Ragged Man
Goodbye Tomorrow
Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Outtake)
Three Steps To Heaven
Rock And Roll Music
CD 5 (Live Pt. 1 - Unreleased) Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983
Synchronicity I
Synchronicity II
Walking In Your Footsteps
Message In A Bottle
Walking On The Moon
O My God
De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
Wrapped Around Your Finger
Tea In The Sahara
Spirits In the Material World
CD 6 (Live Pt. 2 - Unreleased) Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983
Hole In My Life
Invisible Sun
One World (Not Three)
King Of Pain
Don't Stand So Close To Me
Murder By Numbers
Every Breath You Take
Roxanne
Can't Stand Losing You
4LP Super Deluxe Edition (Limited Edition)
Disc 1
Synchronicity I (Side 1)
Walking In Your Footsteps (Side 1)
O My God (Side 1)
Mother (Side 1)
Miss Gradenko (Side 1)
Synchronicity II (Side 1)
Every Breath You Take (Side 2)
King Of Pain (Side 2)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side 2)
Tea In The Sahara (Side 2)
Disc 2 (Bonus)
Murder By Numbers (Side 1)
Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Side 1)
Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) (Side 1)
Someone To Talk To (Side 1)
Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) (Side 1)
I Burn For You (Side 1)
Once Upon A Daydream (Side 2)
Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2)
Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) (Side 2)
Roxanne (Backing Track) (Side 2)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2)
Every Bomb You Make (Side 2)
Disc 3 (Unreleased)
Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix) (Side 1)
Synchronicity I (Instrumental) (Side 1)
Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix) (Side 1)
O My God (Alternate Mix) (Side 1)
Mother (Instrumental) (Side 1)
Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix) (Side 1)
Synchronicity II (Outtake) (Side 2)
Synchronicity II (Extended Version) (Side 2)
Synchronicity II (Instrumental) (Side 2)
Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix) (Side 2)
Disc 4 (Unreleased)
King Of Pain (Alternate Version) (Side 1)
King Of Pain (Alternate Mix) (Side 1)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix) (Side 1)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental) (Side 1)
Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix) (Side 1)
Loch (Side 2)
Ragged Man (Side 2)
Goodbye Tomorrow (Side 2)
Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Outtake) (Side 2)
Three Steps To Heaven (Side 2)
Rock And Roll Music (Side 2)
2CD
CD 1
Synchronicity I
Walking In Your Footsteps
O My God
Mother
Miss Gradenko
Synchronicity II
Every Breath You Take
King Of Pain
Wrapped Around Your Finger
Tea In The Sahara
Murder By Numbers
CD 2
Truth Hits Everybody (Remix)
Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981)
Someone To Talk To
Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979)
I Burn For You
Once Upon A Daydream
Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
Every Breath You Take (Backing Track)
Roxanne (Backing Track)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
Every Bomb You Make
Walking On The Moon (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
Hole In My Life (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
One World (Not Three) (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)
Invisible Sun (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983)
Murder By Numbers (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983)
Walking In Your Footsteps (Derangement)
Tea In The Sahara (Derangement)
2LP Coloured Vinyl (D2C Exclusive)
Disc 1
Synchronicity I (Side 1)
Walking In Your Footsteps (Side 1)
O My God (Side 1)
Mother (Side 1)
Miss Gradenko (Side 1)
Synchronicity II (Side 1)
Every Breath You Take (Side 2)
King Of Pain (Side 2)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side 2)
Tea In The Sahara (Side 2)
Disc 2 (Bonus)
Murder By Numbers (Side 1)
Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Side 1)
Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) (Side 1)
Someone To Talk To (Side 1)
Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) (Side 1)
I Burn For You (Side 1)
Once Upon A Daydream (Side 2)
Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2)
Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) (Side 2)
Roxanne (Backing Track) (Side 2)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2)
Every Bomb You Make (Side 2)
1LP (Picture Disc)
Disc 1
Synchronicity I (Side 1)
Every Breath You Take (Side 1)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side 1)
Miss Gradenko (Side 1)
Synchronicity II (Side 1)
King Of Pain (Side 2)
Walking In Your Footsteps (Side 2)
Mother (Side 2)
O My God (Side 2)
Tea In The Sahara (Side 2)
