Cactus Recruits Joe Bonamassa & Billy Sheehan For 'Parchman Farm'

06-01-2024
(MBM) Cactus have released a new single "Parchman Farm" featuring special guests Joe Bonamassa & Billy Sheehan. The single comes from the upcoming album Temple of Blues - Influences & Friends releasing on June 7th as a CD and also as double vinyl album via Cleopatra Records.

The new album merges the members of Cactus with a super ensemble of featured artists, all of whom have called the group among their biggest influences. Once heralded by critics as America's answer to Led Zeppelin, Cactus recorded four hard rockin' albums for Atco Records before Appice and bassist Tim Bogert left to form their own supergroup: Beck, Bogert & Appice.

"Cactus is still one of my all time favorite blues and rock bands. The perfect match of songs, fire and the ability to deliver it all live. They have always been pound for pound the most underrated American band of all time." - Joe Bonamassa

