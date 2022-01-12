Cactus' Debut Live Performance Being Released

An unearthed recording of what is billed as the debut live performance of Cactus is being released as a new live album called "The Birth Of Cactus 1970".
Cleopatra Records will be releasing "The Birth Of Cactus 1970" digitally, on digipak CD and as a special Purple vinyl on January 21st and will feature these six live tracks: "One Way...Or Another," "Sweet Sixteen," "No Need To Worry," "Medley: Let Me Swim / Big Mama Boogie / Oleo," "Feel So Good," and "Parchman Farm."
The recording took place on May 16, 1970 at the Temple University Stadium, Philadelphia, PA during a show that also featured The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Grateful Dead and Steve Miller Band.
Carmine Appice had this to say , "I remember doing that first gig, hanging out with Hendrix who was a friend of Cactus. We got on stage and the energy level was off the charts!
"All the songs kicked major ass. We were so excited to get Cactus going and this show helped. Crowd was great and we did ROCK!!" Physical versions are available for preorder here.
The Cactus Blossoms Recruit Jenny Lewis For 'Everybody'
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour- Rush's Alex Lifeson Returns With Envy Of None- Foo Fighters Stream Studio 666 Film Trailer- more
Megadeth And Lamb Of God Metal Tour Of The Year- Budgie's Burke Shelley Dead At 71- Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Extends Las Vegas Residency With New Dates- Judas Priest North American Tour To Feature Only One Guitarist- more
Guns N' Roses Couldn't Meet Eye To Eye With Izzy For Reunion- Trivium and Testament Frontman Team Up- Skillet- more
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)