Alex Van Halen Quits Music? Michael Anthony Reacts

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has shared his reaction to the news that Alex Van Halen appears to be auctioning all of his music gear in a move that has been assumed to mean that the drummer is quitting music.

Anthony was asked if he is is still in contact with Alex and his thoughts on Van Halen's " decision to call it quits and sell his stuff,' by Ultimate-Guitar.com. The bassist responded, "I haven't spoken to Alex in a while, probably about a year. And I actually texted him on his birthday this month [May 2024], and I didn't hear anything back from him.

"But yeah, I was pretty surprised when I heard about this auction that he's going to be holding in the beginning of June. Somebody had sent me the link to it, and it appears like he's selling everything right down to his last drumstick.

"So, I don't know. I really couldn't tell you. I know that he continues to grieve today over Eddie's passing. And basically, Eddie was the only person that he actually ever played music with."

Backstage Auctions launched the auction on June 1st and they shared: "It is an unbelievable honor to represent one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and we could not be any more excited. Alex is the reason why so many people picked up a pair of drumsticks and this auction is a fantastic opportunity to see so many of his instruments and gear go to new homes. All of these pieces have a thick layer of magic 'Al' dust and we can only hope that it will bring boundless joy and thrills to their future owners.

"Each piece featured in the auction is essentially a highlight item, but to select a few standouts, we must mention the legendary 5150 Tour kit, the 2015 Tour kit (and the last kit Alex ever used in concert), his personal collection of vintage RIAA record awards, the exceptionally rare rosewood snare drums that helped define his signature sound, the eye-catching and iconic gongs, a kick drum from the early backyard party days, and even a piano from the Van Halen family home." Read more about the auction here.

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening

Van Halen Previously Unreleased Live Show Part Of 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Reissue

Wolfgang Van Halen Helps Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd

Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

News > Van Halen