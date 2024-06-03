Singled Out: Culture Wars' Heaven

Austin-based alt-rockers Culture Wars just their new brand new single "Heaven" along with a music video and to celebrate we asked vocalist Alex Dugan to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Caleb and I had decided to focus on writing songs with just a guitar and vocal, or a piano and vocal. If it wasn't good enough by itself with just two elements, then we wouldn't move forward. We continued to push ourselves over and over.

It became a daily ritual. I would wake up, walk the long way down Bondi Beach to get coffee and breakfast, come back to my rental unit, and log onto Zoom to begin writing with Caleb. For me it was 10am, but for him it was nighttime. 'Heaven' was written in two parts, the verse in Bondi, and the chorus after I had moved units to Edgecliff. It was at that stage with just the guitar and vocal that we decided to move forward.

I was living in Sydney by myself for about a year, chasing a girl that I was in love with (and still am). Finding my way in Sydney knowing no one else, writing an album that didn't exist yet, and thus meaning quite literally 'All I have is your love'.

When I came back to the US we began recording the album at United Recording and Sunset Sound. Eventually finishing the vocals in Prince's old room at Sunset.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

