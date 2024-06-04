Supergroup Metal Allegiance Announce Special 'Core 4' Performance

(Chipster) Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community's most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself - whose "core 4" is comprised of David Ellefson, Mark Menghi, Alex Skolnick, and Mike Portnoy.

On September 6th, 2024, the band will rock the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on a bill that will also feature Meanstreak and Held Hostage. As with their previous shows, expect a setlist that balances original material with classic covers of metal royalty.

The Starland show will come nine months after the group's last performance in January, at the House of Blues Anaheim, as part of NAMM, and this will be the first Metal Allegiance show to feature the group's core 4 in six years on the East Coast.

"Metal Allegiance's performance at the Anaheim House of Blues stood as a resounding triumph, exceeding the lofty expectations of fans and critics alike. The band's mastery of their craft, coupled with an unwavering commitment to delivering an unforgettable live experience, solidified their status as torchbearers of modern metal... Metal Allegiance is alive and well and their 10th anniversary show solidified their righteous spot on the altar of all things metal." Says thevinyldistrict.com

As with previous shows, expect several guests, this time including Troy Sanders (Mastodon), John Bush (Armored Saint) and Dave Davidson (Revocation), among others.

"It's time once again, for our metal summit with Metal Allegiance! This time we celebrate in heavy metals founding father state of New Jersey... the launch pad to so many legendary careers of our genre. The set list is sure to be blistering as we wrap up the summer together...see you there!" - David Ellefson

"After 10 years of performing as Metal Allegiance, it's now finally time for us to take a trip across the GW and pay our friends in Jersey a visit...see ya soon Slayerville." -Mark Menghi

"Metal Allegiance is beyond pleased to announce our long overdue return to the East Coast. In addition to making up for lost time, this gig will mark the first time, after a number of noteworthy shows in the New York area, that we finally make the pilgrimage across the river. New Jersey may be a State that those of us from NY kid around with, but its place in metal history, both on the musician and industry side, is no joke. So join us September 6, 2024, as Metal Allegiance and Jersey finally meet!" - Alex Skolnick

"Looking forward to throwing down with my Metal Allegiance brothers again... it's always such a blast! While New York and Southern California are the two usual locations for our bashes, it will be fun to venture into NJ for the 1st time. On a personal note, I'm also excited that the gals in Meanstreak will be joining us for this special one-off show." - Mike Portnoy

"Happy as hell to see Metal Allegiance playing in New Jersey! There is always a great crowd at the Starland Ballroom and I'm thrilled to go back. Good times are ahead my friends." - Troy Sanders

"Jersey! I'm pumped to be a part of Metal Allegiance alongside some truly legendary musicians. This show is gonna be epic, see you in the pit on September 6th!" - Dave Davidson

"Looking forward to playing the all-mighty New Jersey for another east coast Metal Allegiance extravaganza! Love playing and hanging with the guys. Always a fun time and you never know who will attend to join the fracas." - John Bush

