Supergroup Metal Allegiance Announce 2024 Anaheim Show

(Chipster) Metal Allegiance is entering their second decade together, and unlike most other metal supergroups or collaborations, Metal Allegiance continues stronger - and heavier - than ever. Beginning as a celebration of heavy metal, Metal Allegiance is powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community's most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself -whose "core 4" is comprised of David Ellefson, Mark Menghi, Alex Skolnick, and Mike Portnoy.
On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the band - which in addition to the core 4, will also include Chuck Billy (Testament), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), John Bush (Armored Saint), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves & God Forbid), Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder), Marty Friedman, Gary Holt (Slayer / Exodus), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Jeff Loomis, Mark Tornillo (Accept), Angel Vivaldi and more - will perform at what has become an annual event for the band at the House of Blues (400 Disney Way) in Anaheim, CA.
The night will be sponsored by Jackson Guitars, EVH Gear, Charvel Guitars and IK Multimedia and will include direct support from Ottto. Opening the night are Wicked and Lost Legacy.
As with their previous shows, expect a setlist that balances original material with classic covers of metal royalty.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale purchase on Wednesday October 16th at 10:00 A.M Eastern, here
Presale codes are:
LiveNation: TEMPO
Ticketmaster: MOOD
