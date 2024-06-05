Deep Purple Deliver 'Pictures Of You'

Deep Purple have released a new single "Pictures Of You". The track comes from the legendary band's forthcoming album, "=1", which will be released on July 19th by earMUSIC.
Kayos shared the following information: Additionally, the single is offered as part of a four-track bundle which features two previously unreleased live recordings from 2022 in Milan, Italy: 'When A Blind Man Cries' and 'Uncommon Man'.
For collectors, the excitement continues as the physical pre-sale of 'Pictures Of You' begins today. The single will be released on CD and 12" vinyl on June 28th, 2024, with each format being strictly limited to 5,000 pieces worldwide, and each copy being numbered by hand.
Accompanying the new single release, the official music video for 'Pictures of You' will premiere today at 05:00pm CET/ 04:00pm BST / 11:00am ET on Deep Purple's YouTube channel.
The first music video for 'Portable Door', featuring the band performing live on stage, quickly surpassed one million views. In this new video, fans will once again see Deep Purple in their element, performing together.
The enigmatic album title '=1' encapsulates the band's philosophy of unity amidst complexity, promising an album that resonates deeply with their five decades spanning hard rock legacy. Produced once again by iconic Bob Ezrin, '=1' captures the purest classic Deep Purple sound, without relying on nostalgia.
