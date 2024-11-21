Jason Charles Miller Shares Video For Accidental Deep Purple Tribute

(OMG) Jason Charles Miller has released his official music video for "I Need A Rescue," the second video from his new album 'Knives In The Dark.' The song and video features guest keyboardist and vocalist Ellis Hall, best known for his work with Tower Of Power, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and Patti LaBelle, to name just a few.

"The song 'I Need a Rescue' accidentally became a tribute to Deep Purple - Mark 3 in particular, the David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes lineup that did the albums 'Burn' and 'Stormbringer'," Miller says of the track. "I've often said that 'Burn' has been one of the most influential albums in my life, and I think it's one of the best rock albums in history, period! Once Gary [Potter, guitarist] came up with the riff for 'Rescue,' the song basically wrote itself. I had become friendly with Ellis Hall through knowing his family, and he's an absolute legend. What he added to the recording, with his B3 playing and amazing vocals, really took it over the top."

"I wanted to have a video where we are all just jamming the song, really vibing with it, so having my live band be in the video along with Ellis was super important to me," he continues of the video itself. "Our director Andrew Fogel found the perfect location, making us the ultimate 'garage band.' Talk about going back to your roots! You'll notice a purple tinge to the entire video, as an easter egg and a nod to the biggest influencers of the song!"

