Deep Purple Release New Album '=1'

(Kayos) Rock legends Deep Purple have released their brand new studio album, "=1". The new effort, the iconic group's 23rd studio record, is the follow-up to their consecutive No. 1 albums 'Whoosh!' (2020), 'inFinite' (2017) and 'NOW What?!' (2013).
With the legendary Bob Ezrin once again producing, the record evokes the pioneering band's classic sound, without relying on nostalgia. '=1' embodies the essence and attitude of Deep Purple's 1970s incarnation possibly more than any other album in recent memory.
To celebrate the new album, Deep Purple is currently on the grand =1 MORE TIME world tour. Performing in sold-out arenas and at the biggest summer rock festivals, they are bringing the new songs to millions of fans.
Yesterday evening, the first fans had the chance to experience the entire album at pre-listening events in selected indie record stores worldwide. Simultaneously, the film accompanying the new album, 'Access All Areas', premiered in more than 70 cinemas across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
'=1' is available now via earMUSIC as Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewelcase), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), Ltd. Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and Ltd. Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10" vinyl editions featuring live recordings from Deep Purple's 2022 tour, exclusive Collector's T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to every show on the Deep Purple '=1 MORE TIME' tour).
All LPs include a rich 12-page LP sized booklet - exclusively in the first print run!
The bonus DVD features the approx. 60min documentary 'Access All Areas' joining Deep Purple backstage on tour and providing an exclusive look behind the scenes.
Further exclusive items are available via the official album store: Ltd. 2LP Picture Disc, Ltd. Cassette, and various bundles with exclusive and limited merchandise.
=1 MORE TIME TOUR DATES
Aug. 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Aug. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center
Aug. 17 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 18 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater
Aug. 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 23 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug. 28 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 30 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 1 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 3 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sept. 4 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sept. 6 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sept. 7 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 8 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
