Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has shared his cover of Tommy Tutone's chart topping 1981 hit song "867-5309/Jenny", along with a visualizer video for the cover track.
Roth's take on "867-5309/Jenny" follows his release in April of a new song entitled "Scotch And Sofa 4", which he teased with a series of clips, revealing the first clip on April 9th, followed by additional clips the following two days, before he premiered the full song on April 12th.
"Scotch And Sofa 4" is the latest track that Roth has shared in recently years, following " Talking Christmas Blues" that he released last December, a new studio version of the Van Halen classic "Jump" from his 2022 sessions at Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood that produced 14 track that were recorded in a two hour span with his live band members guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.
The flamboyant frontman has also shared tracks that were recorded in 2007 with John 5 of Motley Crue fame. Check out "867-5309/Jenny" below:
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Scotch and Sofa'
Wolfgang Van Halen Takes High Road Over David Lee Roth Attack
David Lee Roth Rants Against Wolfgang Van Halen
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam'
David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit- Original Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler Launching Summer Shows- more
Late Metallica Icon Cliff Burton Featured On Apocalyptica Version Of 'The Call of Ktulu'- Deep Purple Deliver 'Pictures Of You'- more
Thomas Rhett Details New Album 'About A Woman'- Darius Rucker Raises $715K For St. Jude At Annual Ryman Concert- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit
Original Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler Launching Summer Shows
Pete Townshend Live In Concert 1985-2001' Box Set Announced
Oceano Announce New Album With 'Mass Produced' Video
The String Cheese Incident Announces Themes For 2024 Red Rocks Run
Falling In Reverse Recruit Jelly Roll For 'All My Life' Video
Metallica Marching Band Competition Enters Year Two
Skid Row Announce First Live Album With 'Slave To The Grind' Video