Haken Guitarist Richard Henshall Streams New Video

(Hold Tight) Progressive multi-instrumentalist and celebrated guitarist Richard Henshall has unveiled a video for 'Granular', the third single taken from his brand new EP - the first in an a trilogy - Mu Vol. 1.

On the EP, Richard Henshall commented "This new collection of songs has a strong focus on rhythm and explores new ground for me as a writer and guitar player. It's been great fun experimenting with the jazzier side of my playing. The rhythmic powerhouse, Lang Zhao, is on the drums on all 3 EPs and his highly creative playing style has really elevated these arrangements to new levels. I can't wait for everyone to hear what we've cooked up on the next two EPs! "

During 2020 Henshall started work on his Mu collection, a trilogy of EPs that explore his love for jazz-infused, intricate instrumental music. The EPs will be released throughout 2024 and promise to be some of his most richly textured, adventurous music to date. Henshall is joined by drummer Lang Zhao and saxophonist Adam Carillio, while he handles guitar, bass & keyboard duties.

