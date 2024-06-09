Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Expands Lineup

(Big Hassle Media) "Little Steven" Van Zandt and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, have unveiled a number of maximum new additions to the maiden voyage of Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise, a full throttle, four-day Rock 'N' Roll adventure sailing May 9-13, 2025 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Gem.

"The Coolest Cruise in the World" will now also feature The Baseball Project, the all-star band that exclusively perform songs about America's Pastime. The official team roster of The Baseball Project for Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise includes Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, The Minus 5), Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate, Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3, Gutterball), Linda Pitmon (Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3, ZuZu's Petals) and both Mike Mills and Peter Buck of R.E.M. In addition to taking the field as The Baseball Project, members of the band will also perform sets as The Minus 5 and Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3, as well as participate in Lenny Kaye & Friends' celebration of Nuggets, the influential '60s garage compilation Kaye produced in 1972.

Final Round Pre-sale Signups for Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise conclude on Sunday, June 9 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sale begins Tuesday, June 11 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at UndergroundGarageCruise.com. All guests booking before Sunday, June 16 will receive $100 off per person before prices increase on Monday, June 17. In addition, guests booked in the first 250 cabins will receive a commemorative event poster (guests must be named on their reservation by Monday, September 9 to receive the commemorative poster). All guests can book for just $100 down per person when they enroll in Automatic Monthly Billing before Monday, September 9.

Inspired by the renegade spirit of Pirate Radio, the mind-blowing maiden voyage of Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise will cause a commotion on the ocean with an unrelenting lineup of over 20 bands including Social Distortion, X, Rocket From The Crypt, Reverend Horton Heat, Old 97's, Low Cut Connie, Los Straitjackets, Lenny Kaye, Flamin' Groovies, The Dictators, The Fleshtones, The Chesterfield Kings, Supersuckers, Linda Gail Lewis, Slim Jim Phantom Trio, The Dollyrots, The Woggles, The Coolies, The Untamed Youth, Deke Dickerson, The Neanderthals, The Sound Minds, Goons!, and still more to be announced. Onboard activities will include Renegade Cinema film screenings like the 2015 documentary Michael Des Barres: Who Do You Want Me to Be? followed by a Q&A with the film's subject (and Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Master of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres) as well as SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings hosted by Des Barres' fellow DJs from Little Steven's Underground Garage channel on SiriusXM, Count Peter Zaremba, The Mighty Manfred, Kelly Ogden, and Palmyra Delran.

The spectacular Norwegian Gem will of course pull out all the stops for the Underground Garage Cruise, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Gem Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Underground Garage Cruisers will have the chance to enjoy unforgettable shore excursions in Nassau, Bahamas, the ultimate vacationer's paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Guests will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

