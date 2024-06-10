Bastardane & OTTTO Team Up For The Reconquest Tour

(Speakeasy) OTTTO and Bastardane have announced The Reconquest Tour, a 24-date trek across North America that sees Bastardane perform songs from their recently released album, Catatonic Symphony, and serves as the debut tour for OTTTO's new singer, Tito Dutta.
Dutta bring a fresh dynamic to the Los Angeles trio, who are working on new music with the Indian-born singer. "It's an intriguing and a new fundamental milestone in the trajectory of OTTTO," Tye Trujillo says on Dutta's addition. OTTTO's debut album, Life Is A Game, arrived in the Spring of 2023 with Metal Injection saying "OTTTO are destined for stardom. There's little doubt here."
Bastardane's new album, Catatonic Symphony, features 16 tracks spread across 77 minutes, showcasing the Los Angeles-based band's evolution since their 2022 debut, Is This Rage? Known for their untethered live shows, Sonic Perspectives said, "it won't be long before these sludgy thrashers are ready to take their own seat upon the heavy metal throne."
Castor Hetfield shares: "The new songs we've got on Catatonic Symphony kick butt. We put a lot of heart into the album and cannot wait to hit the road and play it live."
The Reconquest Tour dates:
August 2 New York, NY Market Hotel
August 3 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
August 4 Montreal, QC Foufones Electriques
August 6 Toronto, ON Sneaky Dee's
August 8 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
August 9 Detroit, MI The Sanctuary
August 10 Chicago, IL House of Blues
August 11 Indianapolis, IN State Street Pub
August 12 Louisville, KY Zanzabar
August 14 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill
August 16 Milwaukee, WI X-Ray Arcade
August 17 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
August 18 Fargo, ND The Aquarium
August 19 Winnipeg, MB The Park Theatre
August 22 Saskatoon, SK Black Cat Tavern
August 23 Calgary, AB Modern Love
August 24 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room
August 27 Vancouver, BC The Pearl
August 28 Portland, OR Twilight Café & Bar
August 31 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
September 2 Berkeley, CA The Cornerstone
September 4 San Diego, CA Soda Bar
September 5 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer
September 6 Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge
Metallica Offspring Bands OTTTO and Bastardane Team For Tour
5FDP Score 11th Consecutive No. 1- Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED- more
Celebrate Father's Day With Luke Combs- Kenny Chesney Hits New Record At Philly Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Five Finger Death Punch Score 11th Consecutive No. 1
Bastardane & OTTTO Team Up For The Reconquest Tour
Bywater Call To Headline Blues Power LIVE
Wolfheart Deliver 'Grave' Video
Paul McCartney In The Studio For 'Flowers In The Dirt' Anniversary
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Mockingbird & Monticello
Metallica Stream Live Debut Of 72 Seasons Epic 'Inamorata'
From Ashes To New Share 'Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)'