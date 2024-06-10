Bastardane & OTTTO Team Up For The Reconquest Tour

(Speakeasy) OTTTO and Bastardane have announced The Reconquest Tour, a 24-date trek across North America that sees Bastardane perform songs from their recently released album, Catatonic Symphony, and serves as the debut tour for OTTTO's new singer, Tito Dutta.

Dutta bring a fresh dynamic to the Los Angeles trio, who are working on new music with the Indian-born singer. "It's an intriguing and a new fundamental milestone in the trajectory of OTTTO," Tye Trujillo says on Dutta's addition. OTTTO's debut album, Life Is A Game, arrived in the Spring of 2023 with Metal Injection saying "OTTTO are destined for stardom. There's little doubt here."

Bastardane's new album, Catatonic Symphony, features 16 tracks spread across 77 minutes, showcasing the Los Angeles-based band's evolution since their 2022 debut, Is This Rage? Known for their untethered live shows, Sonic Perspectives said, "it won't be long before these sludgy thrashers are ready to take their own seat upon the heavy metal throne."

Castor Hetfield shares: "The new songs we've got on Catatonic Symphony kick butt. We put a lot of heart into the album and cannot wait to hit the road and play it live."

The Reconquest Tour dates:

August 2 New York, NY Market Hotel

August 3 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

August 4 Montreal, QC Foufones Electriques

August 6 Toronto, ON Sneaky Dee's

August 8 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

August 9 Detroit, MI The Sanctuary

August 10 Chicago, IL House of Blues

August 11 Indianapolis, IN State Street Pub

August 12 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

August 14 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill

August 16 Milwaukee, WI X-Ray Arcade

August 17 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

August 18 Fargo, ND The Aquarium

August 19 Winnipeg, MB The Park Theatre

August 22 Saskatoon, SK Black Cat Tavern

August 23 Calgary, AB Modern Love

August 24 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room

August 27 Vancouver, BC The Pearl

August 28 Portland, OR Twilight Café & Bar

August 31 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

September 2 Berkeley, CA The Cornerstone

September 4 San Diego, CA Soda Bar

September 5 Costa Mesa, CA The Wayfarer

September 6 Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge

