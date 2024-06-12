Dan Lorenzo Guest Hosting On Ozzy's Boneyard

(SA) Former Hades and current Patriarchs in Black guitarist Dan Lorenzo with be guest hosting Ultimate Sinner today (June 12) at 12 noon EST on Sirius/XM's Ozzy's Boneyard.

Lorenzo will be spinning music and talking about his love of AC/DC and KISS, his friendship with Overkill's Bobby Blitz, and his favorite vocal performance of all-time. The broadcast will replay on Sunday, June 16th at 6 pm EST and Monday, June 17th at 11 pm EST.

"I'm so stoked I get to go on Ozzy's Boneyard and play what I consider to be the best heavy music in the world," says Lorenzo. Patriarchs in Black, his project with former Type O Negative / Danzig drummer Johnny Kelly and multiple singers and bassists, are set to release their third album, Visioning, on July 19th via Metalville Records.

