(SA) Former Hades and current Patriarchs in Black guitarist Dan Lorenzo with be guest hosting Ultimate Sinner today (June 12) at 12 noon EST on Sirius/XM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
Lorenzo will be spinning music and talking about his love of AC/DC and KISS, his friendship with Overkill's Bobby Blitz, and his favorite vocal performance of all-time. The broadcast will replay on Sunday, June 16th at 6 pm EST and Monday, June 17th at 11 pm EST.
"I'm so stoked I get to go on Ozzy's Boneyard and play what I consider to be the best heavy music in the world," says Lorenzo. Patriarchs in Black, his project with former Type O Negative / Danzig drummer Johnny Kelly and multiple singers and bassists, are set to release their third album, Visioning, on July 19th via Metalville Records.
Johnny Kelly and Dan Lorenzo Team For Patriarchs In Black
Judas Priest Announce New Invincible Shield Tour Leg- Motley Crue's John 5 Shares 'A Hollywood Story' Video- more
5FDP Score 11th Consecutive No. 1- Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Adds Date To Luck and Strange Tour- more
Jelly Roll Takes 'Halfway To Hell' To No. 1- Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Gravel & Gold Tour- Russell Dickerson- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Godsmack's Faceless Coming To Vinyl For First Time
Dan Lorenzo Guest Hosting On Ozzy's Boneyard
Singled Out: Nightjacket's All Of My Friends
Judas Priest Announce New Invincible Shield Tour Leg
Motley Crue's John 5 Shares 'A Hollywood Story' Video
Alkaline Trio Announce Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs The Tour Dates
Jinjer Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour