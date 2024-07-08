Patriarchs in Black Deliver 'A Few Good Men'

() Doom metallers Patriarchs in Black reveal the new track "A Few Good Men," the third single from their highly anticipated third album, Visioning, set for international release on July 19th via Metalville Records.

Says guitarist Dan Lorenzo about the song, "I wrote 'A Few Good Men' with Kelly Abe. It's the quickest song on the album. Kelly wrote the lyrics." Kelly Abe about the song: "'A Few Good Men' is a homage to the small group of true brothers we have in our lives, who are there for the long haul at times that matter most. It's a commentary on fair-weather friends, acknowledging that camaraderie is easy when times are good, but over time, you come to realize that only true brothers show up when it's inconvenient. 'Camaraderie is fodder on a proper day, for all the friends who spring to leave dismay' - catch the double in that. TIME DON'T LIE."

Former Type O Negative / Danzig drummer Johnny Kelly and guitarist / riff writer Dan Lorenzo (Hades, ex-Non-Fiction) formed Patriarchs In Black at the end of 2021. The project included well-known guests on vocals and bass, including Karl Agell (COC Blind / Lie Heavy) , Jimmy Gnecco, Dewey Bragg ( Kill Devil Hill / Bill Ward) among others. Their debut single "Demon of Regret" came out January 2022, and the debut album Reach For The Scars was released on July 1st, 2022. Their second album, My Veneration, was on October 6th, 2023 with multiple guest vocalists and bassists.

For the forthcoming third studio album, Visioning, Dan Lorenzo has already written 12 new songs. Beside drummer Johnny Kelly, it features again a bunch of great singers and bass players, like Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog), Karl Agell (Corrosion Of Conformity), Eric Morgan (A Pale Horse Named Death), Mark Sunshine (Unida), Jason McMaster (Watchtower), Kyle Thomas (Exhorder), and many more.

The songs on Visioning combine elements of classic doom metal with modern sounds as well as excursions into hardcore / crossover. The album was mixed and mastered at JROD Productions by Jon Cioicari.

"It's SO fun and not putting too much pressure on singers to come up with one or two amazing lyrics and melodies a year. I write a LOT of riffs/music. Our third album came together very easily. FUN FUN FUN" says Dan.

